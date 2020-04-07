World

WATCH | The Daily Show takes perfect aim at Donald Trump's leadership during Covid-19

07 April 2020 - 06:30 By Cebelihle Bhemgu
US president Donald Trump is ridiculed in a satirical 'campaign video' released by The Daily Show.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis. File Photo

The Daily Show has taken jabs at US president Donald Trump regarding his lack of leadership amid the Covid-19 outbreak, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives in the US.

The show, hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah, released a video of an “advert” for Trump as he continues to be on the receiving end of criticism for failing to heed warnings from health care professionals regarding the severity of the coronavirus at the start of the outbreak.

The advert is a compilation of all his dismissive responses to journalists and calls for him to act.

Watch it below:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday afternoon said more than one million people globally have been infected by the virus in more than 206 countries.

Over 64, 000 people have died since it was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

