Monster Pacific cyclone Harold batters Fiji

A deadly Pacific storm slammed into Fiji on Wednesday, tearing off roofs and flooding towns, after leaving a trail of destruction in the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

Tropical Cyclone Harold weakened slightly overnight from a scale-topping Category Five to a Four, but was still lashing Fiji with winds of up to 240 kilometres per hour (150 miles per hour), forecasters said.

The official NaDraki weather service said the cyclone was offshore south of Fiji's main island Viti Levu, but passing closer to land than initially expected.

Despite the downgrade, it said Harold remained "extremely dangerous" and advised residents in the island's south to shelter in churches, schools or other substantial buildings.

Images on social media showed extensive damage at Nausori, just outside Suva, with corrugated iron roofs peeled back by the ferocious winds.

The main street of Ba, in the island's north, was submerged after the local river burst its banks.

The National Disaster Management Office said residents along much of the south coast, home to many of the country's major tourist resorts, should evacuate.

"We are expecting a significant storm surge to be very dangerous for those living in coastal areas, we urge you to move to higher ground," it said.