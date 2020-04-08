Pandemic drives expectant moms in US to embrace home births

Like many soon-to-be moms, she worries about new anti-infection rules adopted by some hospitals that limit the number of people who can be in the delivery room.

"This is our first healthy baby so my husband not being there is not an option for me," said Esposito, who used in vitro fertilization after two miscarriages.

In New York, hospitals had barred husbands or partners from delivery rooms until Governor Andrew Cuomo stepped in last month and signed a decree stating no women had to give birth alone.

Jordan Perez, 30, will soon reach full term in Homer, Alaska, where she decided to have her baby at home.

"I've always wanted to have a home birth but before the virus happened, my midwife team didn't offer home birth," said Perez, who sells cosmetic products.

"I think about a week ago, they said, 'OK, let's go for it. With the virus that's happening, we can make it happen,'" she added.

With health services bracing for worse to come in a crisis of historic proportions, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says hospitals remain safe places to give birth.

Nevertheless, midwives are struggling to cope with the sudden boom in demand for their expertise in home births.

Of roughly 12,000 certified nurse midwives and midwives in America, an estimated 3,000 practice outside hospitals.

Zoom appointments

"We usually have between four and six (births) per month... and now we are maxed out at eight per month, and we actually have 10 in July," said certified nurse midwife Mairi Breen Rothman.

Her practice -- M.A.M.A.S., just outside Washington -- has hired a third midwife, its schedule is booked solid through August, and it has had to turn away potential clients.

Midwives are being forced to change the way they work in order to prevent the spread of the virus -- cutting down on house calls, seeing patients via online tools like Zoom and wearing face masks.

Rothman makes patients wait in their car rather than in the waiting room, and asks them to leave behind their personal possessions before going in for the examination.

"The clients come to the house and they text us from their car. When the person before them is gone, we tell them that they can come in. They come to the door via the separate entrance," she said.

After the check-up, when the patient leaves, staff wipe down every surface that might have been touched, as well as door knobs, light switches, clinical equipment and so on.

"We clean the bathroom. And then we call the next person to come in," Rothman says with a nervous laugh.

Esposito, who plans to give birth while watching part of the "Lord of the Rings" saga, said she will take no risks once her child is born into a world that has changed almost overnight.

"I'm just going to stay in my bubble for the most part," she said.

"I don't think we're going to have much interaction with people other than, like, Skype."