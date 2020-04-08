Sex crimes case against Mexico church leader dismissed on technicality

But judges found that the process for an amended chargesheet filed a month later -- which added counts of child pornography -- was flawed because he was not granted a preliminary trial within 10 days.

Garcia remains in custody and the court's decision is not final for 30 days.

"Our office is reviewing the court's decision," a spokesman for the California prosecutor's office told AFP.

Garcia, who claims to be the last apostle of Jesus, and three female co-defendants are accused of coercing minor girls into performing sexual acts by telling them that going against his wishes would be acting against God.

It is not clear how Tuesday's decision affects the co-defendants, one of whom remains at large.

The church was founded in 1926 by Eusebio Joaquin Gonzalez -- Garcia's grandfather -- who claimed to have experienced a "divine revelation."

In March, Mexican authorities froze nearly $20 million in the accounts of six people linked to the church.