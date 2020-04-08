World

Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.41 million, death toll crosses 83,400

08 April 2020 - 19:27 By Reuters and afp
More than 1.41 million people have been reported infected by coronavirus across the world.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

More than 1.41 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 83,414 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

The pandemic has killed more than 60,000 people in Europe alone as of 1615 GMT Wednesday, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

That figure accounts for more than 70 percent of the deaths so far officially recorded worldwide.

Infections have been reported in 212 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. 

READ MORE:

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 55 people and resulted in two deaths ...
News
2 hours ago

Durban hospital closed indefinitely due to Covid-19 outbreak

Durban's St Augustine's Hospital has been closed indefinitely after five of the eight Covid-19 deaths in the province stemmed from an outbreak at the ...
News
1 hour ago

Prisoners using coronavirus fake news to try to get out of jail, says Lamola

Prisoners in SA are spreading fake news about the coronavirus in the hope that it will see them get released
Politics
2 hours ago

