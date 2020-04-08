Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.41 million, death toll crosses 83,400
08 April 2020 - 19:27
More than 1.41 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 83,414 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
The pandemic has killed more than 60,000 people in Europe alone as of 1615 GMT Wednesday, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.
That figure accounts for more than 70 percent of the deaths so far officially recorded worldwide.
Infections have been reported in 212 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.