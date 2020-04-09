Biden-Trump showdown looms after Sanders ends presidential bid

He urged Sanders supporters to join his campaign, which already has the backing of nearly all other ex-rivals in the race including senators Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar, and former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg.

"I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of what it is we have to get done in this country," Biden said in a statement to Sanders and his supporters.

"I hope you will join us. You are more than welcome. You're needed."

Trump made his own pitch for Sanders's supporters, though in a more abrasive tone.

"Bernie Sanders is OUT!" the president posted on Twitter. "The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!" Trump said.

Trump won the 2016 election with help from disaffected working-class voters who believed they were being left behind by politicians in Washington.

Sanders also appeals to those voters.

He said he would not remain in an unwinnable campaign that would "interfere" with important anti-coronavirus work while the country is gripped by crisis.

Biden said his focus is on ending the pandemic, but promised to continue campaigning despite the logistical challenges.

"First things first: how we're going to keep America safe and get this crisis under control and provide economic assistance," he said during a virtual fundraiser.

'Strengths where I have weaknesses'

And he repeated a pledge to choose a woman as his running mate -- a topic on which he said he has asked former president Barack Obama for advice.

At a second virtual fundraiser later in the day, he seemed to imply he had an eye on former rival Harris, who had hoped to become the first black woman president.

The two had one particularly memorable clash on a debate stage before she dropped out of the primary in December and later endorsed his candidacy.

"And I'm so lucky to have you as part of this, this partnership going forward," Biden said of 55-year-old Harris, who also made a virtual appearance Wednesday.

"We can make a great deal of difference, and the biggest thing we can do is make Donald Trump a one-term president. So I'm coming for you, kid," Biden said.

Trump injected his own comments into his rivals' contest during a coronavirus briefing, wondering why Obama had not yet endorsed his former vice president, who Trump regularly dismisses as "Sleepy Joe."

"He knows something that you don't know," Trump warned voters of Obama's silence so far.

But Obama did not endorse the previous Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, his former secretary of state, until June 2016, after it became clear she would be the party's nominee.

Sanders stressed he would remain on the ballot and seek to gain as many delegates as possible in order to "exert significant influence" over the direction of the party.

And while Biden may be to the center of Sanders, former Obama team member Jon Favreau pointed out last month that Biden "will run on the most progressive platform of any Democratic nominee in history," crediting Sanders and his supporters for that change in the party's ideology.