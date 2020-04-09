Donald Trump vs the WHO: what you need to know

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday responded to a threat levelled against the organisation by US president Donald Trump by saying the coronavirus pandemic must not be politicised as that would put more lives at risk.

Here's what happened:

'The US will withhold WHO funding - or maybe not'

On Tuesday, Trump blamed the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the initial spread of the coronavirus in the US and accused it of having shown continued bias towards China and withholding information.

He told reporters the US would withhold its contribution towards the WHO.

“We're going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO and we'll see. It's a great thing if it works but when they call every shot wrong, that's no good.”