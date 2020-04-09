Locked-down Spain celebrates Holy Week with music and humour

In the week leading to Easter Sunday, hundreds of colourful processions featuring penitents in cone-shaped hoods and centuries-old religious floats traditionally flood the streets of villages and cities across Spain.

But with a nationwide lockdown in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, Spaniards are finding ways to mark Holy Week from their homes, by blasting religious music from their balconies or viewing videos of last year's parades.

In the western city of Salamanca, the association of religious brotherhoods that organises processions is posting pictures on social media of religious icons that would normally be paraded through the streets at the hour that would have taken place.

"And on our YouTube channel we are posting a video of the procession from last year," association president Jose Adrian Cornejo told AFP.

There is one part of the processions that can still go ahead -- the singing of "saetas", short, flamenco prayers sung from balconies which are especially popular in the southwestern region of Andalusia.

Saetas are usually sung as effigies of Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary are carried past, but this year they are being performed to empty streets.

Type in "saetas of confinement" on YouTube and several events come up, including one by Alex Ortiz in Seville -- which is not staging Easter processions for the first time since 1933 -- who sings of a "sad spring" without "drums or bugles" in the streets.