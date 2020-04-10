World

Global coronavirus death toll hits 100,000, cases over 1.6 million

10 April 2020 - 19:04 By Reuters
The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus reached 100,000 on Friday.
The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus reached 100,000 on Friday.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus reached 100,000 on Friday, as the tally of cases passed 1.6 million, according to a Reuters tally.

The first death came in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 9. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be recorded and just eight more for the toll to climb to 100,000.

The toll has been accelerating at a daily rate of between 6% and 10% over the past week, and there were almost 7,300 deaths globally reported on Thursday.

The death toll now compares with that of London's Great Plague in the mid-1660s, which killed an estimated 100,000 people, about a third of the city’s population at the time.

But it is still far short of the so-called Spanish flu, which began in 1918 and is estimated to have killed more than 20 million people by the time it petered out in 1920.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have emerged in a Wuhan market where wild animals were sold late last year. It quickly spread through China and around the world.

Much remains to be determined about it, including just how lethal it is. Estimates vary widely.

Friday's figures - 100,000 deaths of out 1.6 million cases - would suggest a fatality rate of 6.25% but many experts believe the actual rate is lower given that many mild and asymptomatic cases, when infected people don't show symptoms, are not included in case totals.

Some countries, including Italy, France, Algeria, the Netherlands, Spain and Britain are reporting that more than 10% of all confirmed cases have been fatal.

One of the largest studies of the fatality of the disease, involving 44,000 patients in China, put the rate at about 2.9%.

The same study reported that 93% of recorded fatalities were people over the age of 50, and more than half were over 70.

Despite that, there are growing numbers of young adults and teenagers included in the global toll.

While North America now accounts for more than 30% of cases, Europe has reported a disproportionate number of fatalities, as countries with older populations like Spain and Italy have been severely affected.

Southern Europe alone accounts for more than a third of global deaths, despite recording just 20% of cases.

In many countries, official data includes only deaths reported in hospitals, not those in homes or nursing homes.

READ MORE:

Six new Covid-19 deaths as cases climb above 2,000

There are now 24 confirmed deaths linked to Covid-19 in SA, half of them in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
6 hours ago

Fake news, be gone! SA one of world's most reliable for Covid-19 news

A recent study of Covid-19 content found that after Singapore, South Africa has the lowest "infodemic risk" percentage.
News
1 day ago

80% of the Western Cape's Covid-19 cases are in Cape Town

About eight of every 10 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape have been recorded in Cape Town.
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Local scientists claim breakthrough that could help find Covid-19 vaccine South Africa
  2. Pay R3m or retract! Scare for Joburg dad who accused Spar of hiking prices Consumer Live
  3. Police investigate picture of female officers 'posing with alcohol' South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses SA on Covid-19 South Africa
  5. 'His hatred for alcohol is too personal': Mzansi weighs in on Bheki Cele's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X