World

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

12 April 2020 - 15:03 By AFP
Pope Francis. File photo
Pope Francis. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis on Sunday called for the reduction or forgiveness of the debt of poor nations suffering in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"May all nations be put in a position to meet the greatest needs of the moment through the reduction, if not the forgiveness, of the debt burdening the balance sheets of the poorest nations," the pope said in a livestreamed Easter message from an empty Saint Peter's Basilica.

