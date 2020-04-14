Louisiana pastor hosts 'more than 1,300' congregants despite Covid-19 restrictions

A pastor in Louisiana, in the US, has defied social distancing rules by hosting a church service on Easter Sunday, which he claimed was attended by more than 1,300 congregants.

According to TMZ, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in Louisiana as authorities continue to fight the spread of Covid-19 - but this did not keep Tony Spell from preaching to members of his Life Tabernacle Church.

Video footage from the publication shows the pastor preaching from the pulpit with a few members keeping some distance from him and one another.