Louisiana pastor hosts 'more than 1,300' congregants despite Covid-19 restrictions

14 April 2020 - 18:07 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Tony Spell has previously said his congregants were willing to die of Covid-19 if it means attending church.
Tony Spell has previously said his congregants were willing to die of Covid-19 if it means attending church.
A pastor in Louisiana, in the US, has defied social distancing rules by hosting a church service on Easter Sunday, which he claimed was attended by more than 1,300 congregants.

According to TMZ, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in Louisiana as authorities continue to fight the spread of Covid-19 - but this did not keep Tony Spell from preaching to members of his Life Tabernacle Church.

Video footage from the publication shows the pastor preaching from the pulpit with a few members keeping some distance from him and one another.

Congregants did not observe social distancing as they listened attentively to Spell.

The pastor was arrested a few weeks ago for violating the state's Covid-19 recommendations and was two weeks ago slapped with misdemeanour summons for six counts for continually hosting church services, reports National Post.

Last week, Spell told Reuters that he was expecting a crowd of more than 2,000 congregants - even as more Americans opt to self-isolate to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“Satan and a virus will not stop us,” he said before claiming that the coronavirus was an "Antichrist" element creeping into the US.

“God will shield us from all harm and sickness. We are not afraid. We are called by God to stand against the Antichrist creeping into America's borders. We will spread the gospel.”

