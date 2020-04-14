Refugees helping Portugal's health workers fight coronavirus

Tired and hungry, nurse Nuno Delicado had a pleasant surprise when a local Syrian restaurant sent food to the Lisbon hospital where he has been battling the coronavirus outbreak.

But it was the humbling story behind those who cooked the meals that left him surprised.

The Tayybeh restaurant is the brainchild of a refugee couple who fled war-torn Syria years ago. Since mid-March, Ramia Abdalghani and Alan Ghumim, both 36, have been offering free food to health workers fighting the pandemic in the capital.

"We were helped by people who lived through a dramatic situation," 33-year-old Delicado said. "It was a big life lesson for all of us.

"It showed us that as a society we must be there for each other," he said.

Portugal has more than 16,900 confirmed cases of the virus and 535 reported deaths.