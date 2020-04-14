US grocery store worker dies after boss didn't provide gloves or mask

A 27-year-old grocery store clerk in Maryland, US, has died from Covid-19-related complications after the store she worked at provided neither gloves nor hand sanitiser.

Leilani Jordan, who worked at Giant Food, died earlier this month after catching the coronavirus in the two weeks before her final shift at the store where she was helping elderly shoppers, WUSA-TV reported.

Jordan's mom, Zenobia Shepherd, recalled a conversation she had with her daughter shortly before she fell ill.

Shepherd told CNN that Jordan had cerebral palsy and despite the risk of exposure to coronavirus, she continued working at the store because other workers were not showing up.

“It's just crazy here at work but somebody's got to do it. I've got to help the older people,'' Shepherd recalled her daughter saying, the publication reported.

“She was doing everything for them. Helping them put their groceries in their walkers and helping them get into lifts.”