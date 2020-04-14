World

US grocery store worker dies after boss didn't provide gloves or mask

14 April 2020 - 18:06 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Leilani Jordan told her mother that Giant Food did not provide personal protective equipment and she had to take her own hand sanitiser to work.
Leilani Jordan told her mother that Giant Food did not provide personal protective equipment and she had to take her own hand sanitiser to work.
Image: 123RF/Dmitryi Epov

A 27-year-old grocery store clerk in Maryland, US, has died from Covid-19-related complications after the store she worked at provided neither gloves nor hand sanitiser.

Leilani Jordan, who worked at Giant Food, died earlier this month after catching the coronavirus in the two weeks before her final shift at the store where she was helping elderly shoppers, WUSA-TV reported.

Jordan's mom, Zenobia Shepherd, recalled a conversation she had with her daughter shortly before she fell ill.

Shepherd told CNN that Jordan had cerebral palsy and despite the risk of exposure to coronavirus, she continued working at the store because other workers were not showing up.

“It's just crazy here at work but somebody's got to do it. I've got to help the older people,'' Shepherd recalled her daughter saying, the publication reported.

“She was doing everything for them. Helping them put their groceries in their walkers and helping them get into lifts.”

WATCH | Somizi questions why retail staff have no gloves or masks amid Covid-19 outbreak

Pick n Pay, Woolworths say they are following the WHO guidelines
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

In an interview on MSNBC, Shepherd said Jordan told her that Giant Food was not providing any personal protective equipment, and that she had to take her own hand sanitiser to work.

Shepherd  said the store gave her Jordan's six-year recognition certificate and her last wages, which amounted to $20.64. (about R374,38). 

“She would've loved to receive this herself.  I got this pay cheque yesterday for $20,” an emotional Shepherd said. “My baby's gone because of $20.64. You know what using the proper PPE could've done for my baby?

“For $20.64 they could've bought a box of gloves to give them. They could've kept that pay cheque. She did this from her heart, not for the money.”

In a statement shared by Fox 5, Giant Food said mask and gloves were not provided by the stores because Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not recommend associates or customers wearing them.

“We encourage our associates and customers to continue taking steps to prevent the spread of any germs and to follow the recommendations from the CDC, including regular washing of hands, social distancing and staying home when sick.”

Jordan's family has created a website to memorialise her and have started a GoFundMe to raise funds for medical bills and her funeral.

The GoFundMe page, which had a $40,000 (about R732,568) target, has so far raised $161,200 (about R2m). 

To mask up or not to mask up? It's no longer a debate in SA

The mass wearing of face masks may assist in curbing the spread of Covid-19, but it'll only work if done correctly
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Free printable pattern: how to sew a DIY face mask, step-by-step

Save the fancy N95 masks for those on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic and make your own face masks at home. It's quick and easy to do — just ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Coronavirus a ‘wake-up call’ for SA manufacturing

Sourcing what the country needs is getting harder all the time
Business
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. Covid-19 cases rise in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni South Africa
  3. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  4. Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25 South Africa
  5. Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb South Africa

Latest Videos

Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
Covid-19 delivers blow to Soweto feeding organisation
X