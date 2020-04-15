World

Spanish man finds creative way to ski while quarantined in his flat

15 April 2020 - 06:33 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Philipp Klein Herrero found a creative way to go skiing while stuck in his flat in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Screenshot/Philipp Klein Herrero

While the lockdown has seen people all over the world trying to adjust to a less exciting norm, some haven't completely scrapped their old hobbies.

In a viral video, 28-year-old videographer and photographer Philipp Klein Herrero stunned his YouTube subscribers when he found a creative way to go skiing while quarantined in his flat in Barcelona, Spain.

According to Herrero, the idea for the adventure in his living room came after a skiing trip with his family was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Just before the current health situation locked us in, I was about to go freeriding with my family,” he wrote in the description of the video.

“It was supposed to be the big adventure of the year, the one I had been eagerly awaiting for a year. Therefore the lockdown had me thinking about skiing the whole time, so I started to think [about] how I could ski without leaving my living room.”

The creative video has garnered more than 664,300 views at the time of writing and if the comments are anything to go by, people thought it was absolutely amazing. Watch it below.

