'The world needs the WHO now more than ever' - Bill Gates weighs in on Donald Trump halting funding

On Tuesday, Trump instructed his administration to at least temporarily halt funding of the WHO because of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a White House news conference, Trump said the organisation had “failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable”.

Trump also blamed the organisation for promoting China's “disinformation” about the virus in the days after the initial outbreak last year in Wuhan.

“I am directing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organisation's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” said Trump.