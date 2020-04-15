World

The world will need more than one Covid-19 vaccine, GSK CEO says

15 April 2020 - 10:19 By Reuters
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) CEO, Emma Walmsley. File photo
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) CEO, Emma Walmsley. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville

The world will need more than one Covid-19 vaccine so drug companies must partner in the race to develop the weapons to fight the novel coronavirus, GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley said on Wednesday.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Sanofi SA said on Tuesday they would develop a vaccine to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The drugmakers said they expect to start clinical trials for the vaccine in the second half of this year. If successful, the vaccine would be available in the second half of 2021.

Walmsley said GSK's partnership with Sanofi brings scale to the attempt to get a Covid-19 vaccine but that there was still an enormous amount of work to do.

"The world's going to definitely need more than one vaccine when you think about demand in this hugely challenged global health crisis," she told BBC Radio.

The adjuvanted vaccine will be developed by combining Sanofi's S-protein Covid-19 antigen and GSK's pandemic adjuvant technology.

"It normally takes a decade, sometimes even more, to develop a vaccine but obviously we are in an unprecedented situation, the need is incredibly urgent. We are partnering with regulators to try and go as fast as we safely can."  

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb South Africa
  4. Army heads to SA-Zimbabwe border after new R37m fence damaged South Africa
  5. Nearly 150 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing total to 2,415 South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X