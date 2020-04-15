World

Two million coronavirus cases recorded globally: AFP tally

15 April 2020 - 13:08 By AFP
Orlando Baker wears a mask that he developed with an image from American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. debut album "Ready to Die" which he is seeking donations for as the spread of Covid-19 continues, in Fort Collins, Colorado, US, on April 14 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

More than two million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially registered around the world, half of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 10am GMT on Wednesday based on official sources.

At least 2,000,576 infections, including 126,871 deaths, have been recorded. Europe is the hardest hit continent, with 1,010,858 cases and 85,271 fatalities. The US, where the virus is spreading most rapidly, registered 609,240 cases, and 26,033 deaths.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

