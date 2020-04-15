WATCH | Trump calls reporter 'showboat', 'loudmouth' at Covid-19 briefing
Another reporter has become the target of US President Donald Trump's insults and belittling - this time being labelled a “showboat” and “loudmouth” for trying to hold the president accountable.
President Trump spars with “Loudmouth” @BrianKarem— Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 14, 2020
The drama unfolded at Tuesday's Covid-19 task force briefing as reporter Brian Karem tried to question Trump on testing and physical distancing.
An irate Trump quickly interrupted Karem to “answer” his question, all while the reporter repeatedly raised his hand to indicate that that was not his question.
As Trump attempted to take another question, Karem loudly tried to continue asking his question, resulting in Trump labelling him a “showboat” and “loudmouth” and threatening to leave if the reporter continued with his antics.
Trump also used the briefing to announce that the US would freeze funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) over its “mismanagement” of the Covid-19 pandemic.