World

Granny, 93, gets free beer after SOS message from lockdown

16 April 2020 - 14:17 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Olive Veronesi's plea for more beer did not go unnoticed after it went viral during lockdown.
Olive Veronesi's plea for more beer did not go unnoticed after it went viral during lockdown.
Image: Screencrab/KDKA

Ask and you shall receive!

A 93-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, US, is testament to asking for what you want.

Olive Veronesi was snapped holding up a Coors Light can and a whiteboard saying, “I need more beer!!” at her home, CBS's KDKA reported.

The photo, which was taken by a relative, was first posted on the KDKA Facebook page and has since gone viral with more than 11,000 likes and shared more than 52,000 times.

TOO FUNNY: ♥️🍺 93-year old Olive Veronesi from Seminole, PA is doing her part to stay home and stay safe, and she’s sending this message to her neighbors and to her daughter. More: kdka.com/coronavirus.

Posted by KDKA-TV | CBS Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 9, 2020

“Olive asked, and beer is on its way!” the brewing company wrote on Twitter.

CNN reported that the company's spokesperson said Coors made a standing offer to Veronesi and her family for more beer whenever they're ready for a restock.

“When we saw Olive's message, we knew we had to jump at the chance to not only connect with someone who brought a smile to our faces during this pandemic but also to take the opportunity to say thanks for being a Coors Light fan.

“During these unusual times, bringing a little bit of joy to someone's day is the least we can do,” said the spokesperson, according to the report.

