Granny, 93, gets free beer after SOS message from lockdown

Ask and you shall receive!

A 93-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, US, is testament to asking for what you want.

Olive Veronesi was snapped holding up a Coors Light can and a whiteboard saying, “I need more beer!!” at her home, CBS's KDKA reported.

The photo, which was taken by a relative, was first posted on the KDKA Facebook page and has since gone viral with more than 11,000 likes and shared more than 52,000 times.