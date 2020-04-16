Granny, 93, gets free beer after SOS message from lockdown
Ask and you shall receive!
A 93-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, US, is testament to asking for what you want.
Olive Veronesi was snapped holding up a Coors Light can and a whiteboard saying, “I need more beer!!” at her home, CBS's KDKA reported.
The photo, which was taken by a relative, was first posted on the KDKA Facebook page and has since gone viral with more than 11,000 likes and shared more than 52,000 times.
TOO FUNNY: ♥️🍺 93-year old Olive Veronesi from Seminole, PA is doing her part to stay home and stay safe, and she’s sending this message to her neighbors and to her daughter. More: kdka.com/coronavirus.Posted by KDKA-TV | CBS Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 9, 2020
“Olive asked, and beer is on its way!” the brewing company wrote on Twitter.
Olive asked, and beer is on its way! https://t.co/VnUWwVh2t8— Coors Light (@CoorsLight) April 12, 2020
CNN reported that the company's spokesperson said Coors made a standing offer to Veronesi and her family for more beer whenever they're ready for a restock.
“When we saw Olive's message, we knew we had to jump at the chance to not only connect with someone who brought a smile to our faces during this pandemic but also to take the opportunity to say thanks for being a Coors Light fan.
“During these unusual times, bringing a little bit of joy to someone's day is the least we can do,” said the spokesperson, according to the report.