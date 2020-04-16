Trumps takes on WHO: From threats to defunding, here's how it all happened

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has decried US President Donald Trump's decision to halt funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) after he accused it of withholding crucial information on the coronavirus and being "China-centric".

Trump's decision came less than a week after he threatened to defund the WHO.

Here's a timeline of how it all unfolded:

April 7: Trump threatens WHO

Trump hinted that he might withdraw US funding to the WHO after he accused it of failing to prevent the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country. He also accused it of withholding crucial information and being biased towards China, despite the fact that the US is the major WHO contributor.

“We're going to put a hold on money sent to the WHO and we'll see. It's a great thing if it works but when they call every shot wrong, that's no good,” he said.