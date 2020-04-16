WATCH | How a single cough can spread coronavirus 'cloud' across store

“As a result of coughing, an aerosol cloud travels in the air to the corridor. It takes up to several minutes for the cloud to spread and disperse.”

In a statement, the researchers said aerosol particles carrying the coronavirus can remain in the air longer than it was originally thought.

“Someone infected by the coronavirus can cough and walk away but then leave behind extremely small aerosol particles carrying the coronavirus,” said Aalto University assistant professor Ville Vuorinen.

“These particles could then end up in the respiratory tract of others in the vicinity.”