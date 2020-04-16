WATCH | How a single cough can spread coronavirus 'cloud' across store
Researchers in Finland have shared a chilling video showing how a single cough inside a supermarket can spread particles of the coronavirus across two aisles and infect nearby shoppers.
The video was uploaded to YouTube by scientists at Finland’s Aalto University, highlighting the importance of avoiding busy indoor spaces.
“In the 3D model, a person coughs in a corridor bounded by shelves under representative indoor ventilation airflow conditions,” the video's caption explains.
“As a result of coughing, an aerosol cloud travels in the air to the corridor. It takes up to several minutes for the cloud to spread and disperse.”
In a statement, the researchers said aerosol particles carrying the coronavirus can remain in the air longer than it was originally thought.
“Someone infected by the coronavirus can cough and walk away but then leave behind extremely small aerosol particles carrying the coronavirus,” said Aalto University assistant professor Ville Vuorinen.
“These particles could then end up in the respiratory tract of others in the vicinity.”