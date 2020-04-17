Saudi Arabia faces coronavirus crisis with strong reserves, low debt-minister

Saudi Arabia is facing the global crisis from a position of strength, given its strong financial position and reserves, with relatively low government debt, its finance minister said, referring to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Saudi government's priorities are necessary resources for the health care system and financial and economic support to those affected by coronavirus, the minister was quoted as saying in a state news agency SPA report published early on Friday.

It is also taking into account the re-prioritization of spending under the current circumstances, Mohammed al-Jadaan said in comments to a virtual meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee on Thursday.