WATCH | 106-year-old UK grandmother leaves hospital to applause after beating Covid-19

17 April 2020 - 10:37 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Connie Titchen, 106, prepares to leave hospital after beating a Covid-19 infection.
Image: Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust

A 106-year-old grandmother, thought be the oldest person in the UK to beat Covid-19, was discharged from hospital this week.

Connie Titchen was showered with applause from health-care workers after she was discharged from Birmingham City Hospital, three weeks after testing positive for the deadly virus, the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said.

In a video circulated on social media, nurses at the hospital lined the corridor to applaud Titchen as she was wheeled out to be sent home.

“We'd like to give our own round of applause to Connie who at 106 is heading home from City Hospital having successfully beaten coronavirus

“She is our oldest patient to beat the virus — and may well be the oldest in the country to do so.”

Watch the video below

According to the UK's Metro, her granddaughter Alex Jones said Titchen was looking forward to having fast food from McDonald’s after being discharged but was not yet aware the restaurant was currently closed.

“She has always cooked for herself too, although she likes a cheeky McDonald’s every now and then. I haven’t told her they are closed.”

