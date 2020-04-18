Confusion, seizure, strokes: How COVID-19 may affect the brain

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association last week found 36.4 percent of 214 Chinese patients had neurological symptoms ranging from loss of smell and nerve pain, to seizures and strokes.

A paper in the New England Journal of Medicine this week examining 58 patients in Strasbourg, France found that more than half were confused or agitated, with brain imaging suggesting inflammation.

"You've been hearing that this is a breathing problem, but it also affects what we most care about, the brain," S Andrew Josephson, chair of the neurology department at the University of California, San Francisco told AFP.

"If you become confused, if you're having problems thinking, those are reasons to seek medical attention," he added.

"The old mantra of 'Don't come in unless you're short of breath' probably doesn't apply anymore."

Viruses and the brain

It isn't completely surprising to scientists that SARS-CoV-2 might impact the brain and nervous system, since this has been documented in other viruses, including HIV, which can cause cognitive decline if untreated.

Viruses affect the brain in one of two main ways, explained Michel Toledano, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

One is by triggering an abnormal immune response known as a cytokine storm that causes inflammation of the brain -- called autoimmune encephalitis.

The second is direct infection of the brain, called viral encephalitis.

How might this happen?

The brain is protected by something called the blood-brain-barrier, which blocks foreign substances but could be breached if compromised.

However, since loss of smell is a common symptom of the coronavirus, some have hypothesized the nose might be the pathway to the brain.

This remains unproven -- and the theory is somewhat undermined by the fact that many patients experiencing anosmia don't go on to have severe neurological symptoms.

In the case of the novel coronavirus, doctors believe based on the current evidence the neurological impacts are more likely the result of overactive immune response rather than brain invasion.

To prove the latter even happens, the virus must be detected in cerebrospinal fluid.

This has been documented once, in a 24-year-old Japanese man whose case was published in the International Journal of Infectious Disease.