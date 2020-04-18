Pay the rent or eat? Suddenly jobless Americans face dilemma

The shutdown of all this non-essential activity, an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, has had serious consequences in a country where many people struggle with debt and lack a financial safety net.

In 2018, 40 percent of Americans said they had less than $400 saved for emergencies, without selling belongings or borrowing, according to a report by the Federal Reserve.

Some small-scale landlords have proposed repaying rent via instalments. Several cities and states, including California, have passed executive orders prohibiting eviction of tenants affected by the coronavirus crisis.

But when the lockdown lifts, the moratorium will end. And tenants will have to pay their back-rent or move out.

Indebted

"We can't have people accumulating debts during this time so when this is all over, they might end up on the street. They're working to pay off debts as opposed to getting their life back together and up and running," said Hillary Ronen, a San Francisco district supervisor.

"It's going to stall the economy. It makes no sense at all."

With other local elected officials, she called on the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, on Congress and on President Donald Trump to cancel rents and extend mortgage payments for landlords.

Washington's plan to jumpstart the US economy includes checks of about $1,200 or more for many Americans, particularly lower-income and middle-class households.

But the checks often won't be enough to cover fixed expenses, particularly in cities with high rent.

In San Francisco, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is "around $3,500-3,700 a month. It's obscene," said Ronen.

"We need either a mass infusion of cash directly to renters, or we need cancelation of rents during the period of stay-at-home order. If we do not have one of those two things, we will have a mass eviction crisis where individuals and families will end up homeless on the streets of this country, in huge large numbers," said Ronen.

About 2,000 people have pledged not to pay their next month's rent to the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, which provides legal aid to rent strikers as one of several organizations overseeing the movement. It is not known how many people are taking part overall.

In survival mode now