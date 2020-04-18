World

Safe sex under lockdown: Argentine official has some advice for digital lovers

18 April 2020 - 12:30 By Reuters
"It's more important than ever to wash your hands after having sexual relations, after masturbation, or virtual sex," the doctor said.
"It's more important than ever to wash your hands after having sexual relations, after masturbation, or virtual sex," the doctor said.
Image: 123RF/ georgejmclittle

An Argentine official has given some on-air sex education for onanistic lovers in the time of the coronavirus, underscoring how the pandemic and lockdown in response to it are shaking up every aspect of people's lives.

Jose Barletta, a doctor with the country's health ministry, said in a televised broadcast that people needed to wash their hands after sex - whether it was in person or, as is increasingly the case, over digital channels.

"It's more important than ever to wash your hands after having sexual relations, after masturbation, or virtual sex," the doctor said.

UNITED APART | Pillow fights, games & more in our April 17 lockdown highlights video

Here's what SA is getting up to during the coronavirus lockdown
Lifestyle
1 day ago

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 23: Watch Global Citizen's 'One World: Together at Home' special

This six-hour entertainment special promises appearances from loads of local and international celebs. Here's how to watch it in SA
Lifestyle
13 hours ago

"It is important to disinfect keyboards, telephones, sex toys and whatever else you might be using, whether or not you are sharing these things with others," he said.

The coronavirus lockdown has led to an increase in sales of sex toys in countries ranging from Denmark to Colombia.

Argentina's lockdown began on March 20 and will run until at least April 26. The country has recorded 2,669 confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, 122 of them fatal.

The country's center-left President Alberto Fernandez, who has been praised for being one of the first leaders in Latin America to impose strict measures aimed at slowing the spread of the pandemic, was even drawn into the question.

In a radio interview on Friday, Fernandez was asked about the guidance offered by the ministry about sex and hygiene.

"If it's what the health ministry says, you should listen," the first-term Peronist leader said. "Don't make me offer my own opinion about this." 

READ MORE:

Housebound with bae? How to survive lockdown with your relationship intact

Negative communication styles known as 'the four horsemen of the apocalypse' could be lethal to your love life. Here's how to recognise them — and ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Alcohol 'not an essential': Ramaphosa refuses to ease restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphatically denied a request from the Gauteng Liquor Forum to ease the restrictions on the sale of alcohol during the ...
News
19 hours ago

Getting our heads together to tackle lockdown abuse

There are many reasons someone would struggle to leave an abusive relationship, among them that the abusive partner could take revenge, including ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Matrics and Grade 7s could be back in school by May 6, other grades to be ... South Africa
  2. ‘Beer poured over his head, choked, kicked, hit with machine gun’: how Collin ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'How to steal a country' — Gupta doccie prepares for release South Africa
  4. Alcohol 'not an essential': Ramaphosa refuses to ease restrictions South Africa
  5. Booze, funerals & co-parenting - six key takeouts from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X