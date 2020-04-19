World

US records 1,891 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

19 April 2020 - 08:38 By AFP
Demonstrators place fake body bags outside Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, U.S., April 18, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed by 1,891 in the past 24 hours to reach 38,664 on Saturday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The US has seen a total of 732,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.

It is the highest number of virus cases and deaths of any country in the world.

Also Saturday, coronavirus deaths surged past 100,000 in Europe, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the 157,539 fatalities worldwide. 

