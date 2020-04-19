Virus fears keep Orthodox Easter worshippers at home

Russian President Vladimir Putin is dropping his usual attendance at an Easter service and will go to a chapel in the grounds of his residence outside Moscow.

In Moscow and the surrounding region, where most Russian COVID-19 cases are concentrated, churches will hold services behind closed doors with broadcasts online or on television.

However churches will remain open in many regions of the country, which has reported around 36,800 cases of coronavirus and more than 300 deaths.

Church officials have asked worshippers who attend to keep their distance, wear masks and not kiss icons.

In much of the wider Orthodox region, churches will not be open to the public.

The Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople has announced that services will be closed to the public and broadcast online.

The same decision has been taken in Cyprus, Greece, Serbia and North Macedonia as well as in Egypt, where Orthodox Coptic Christians comprise 10-15 percent of the population.

Jerusalem's Old City is normally packed for Orthodox Easter but was almost deserted at the weekend due to Israel's strict lockdown measures.

The annual Holy Fire ceremony took place behind closed doors in the city's Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The flame is then taken to Orthodox countries worldwide.

According to tradition, the Holy Sepulchre stands on the site of Jesus' crucifixion and burial.

In Romania, while churches have closed their doors, volunteers and priests will go to people's homes handing out loaves of consecrated bread and sharing the holy flame.

This compromise has angered some people.

"If we can go to a pharmacy to get medicines for our body, why can't we go to church for our spiritual medicine?" asked Monica Georgescu, an Orthodox Christian in her 70s who lives in Bucharest and says she has not missed an Easter service since childhood.