Italy's borrowing costs rise as spotlight turns to EU meeting

Italy's borrowing costs rose on Monday, heading back towards last week's one-month highs, reflecting unease before a European Union summit later this week over how to tackle the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

Selling pressure on Italian government bonds has returned in the past week, undoing some of the benefits of the European Central Bank's massive bond-buying scheme, after euro zone politicians failed to agree to common debt issuance as a means of addressing the crisis.

Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte used an interview with Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday to repeat calls for the EU to issue common euro zone bonds to demonstrate the bloc's solidarity in the face of a pandemic that is likely to trigger the worst recession in years.

Europe will need at least another 500 billion euros from EU institutions to finance its economic recovery, on top of the agreed half-a-trillion package, the head of the euro zone bailout fund, Klaus Regling, said.

"Thursday is the key day this week with the EU leaders summit a potentially big event for the future of Europe as they discuss how close the region can get to joint issuance in the near future," said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.