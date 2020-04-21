Twitter weighs in on plunging oil prices

The collapse of the US benchmark crude oil price has left many around the globe concerned about what the future holds.

The price of crude oil fell into negative territory for the first time in history on Monday.

TimesLIVE reported that the oil price fell to one cent a barrel amid an epic supply glut caused largely by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the standard oil produced in the US, dropped to the unheard of price of a penny a barrel before inching up to $0.27 (about R5.09) at 8.15pm in New York.

The WTI contract for June delivery is trading at a still-low $22 (about R415) a barrel.