US oil bounces after crash but stocks suffer big losses

US crude prices bounced back into positive territory Tuesday, a day after crashing below $0.00 for the first time owing to crippled demand and a storage glut, while the commodity rout sent equities sharply lower.

Investors were also tracking developments in North Korea following US reports that Kim Jong Un had undergone cardiovascular surgery earlier this month and was in "grave danger".

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery rose to $1.10 a barrel after diving to an unprecedented low of -$37.63 in New York as the pandemic brings the global economy, transport and factory activity to a halt. However, it later eased back to sit 30 cents higher.

The sell-off in May futures came because the contract expires later Tuesday, meaning traders needed to find buyers to take physical possession of the oil -- a job made near-impossible as storage becomes scarce.

However, focus is now on the June contract, which had trading volumes more than 30 times higher. That rose towards $21 a barrel, from $20.43 on Monday.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was changing hands at $23.87 for June delivery, down from Monday.