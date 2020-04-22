First US coronavirus death occurred in early February in California

Health officials in California's Santa Clara County have identified two people who died from the new coronavirus in early and mid-February, making them the earliest known victims of the outbreak in the United States.

It was previously thought that the first US death from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, was a man in his 50s who died in Washington state on February 29.

"The Medical Examiner-Coroner performed autopsies on two individuals who died at home on February 6, 2020 and February 17, 2020", Santa Clara County Public Health said in a statement.

"Today, the Medical Examiner-Coroner received confirmation from the CDC that tissue samples from both cases are positive for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19)", the statement added.