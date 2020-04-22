From threats to denial - five Donald Trump coronavirus shockers that had us shook

According to the Washington Post, Trump also said the temporary ban would help preserve “vital medical resources”.

Threatens withdrawal of WHO funding

Two weeks ago, Trump blamed the World Health Organisation (WHO) for not doing enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the US. He threatened during his press conference that he would withhold funding to the organisation, as he said it displayed bias towards China.

“We're going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO and we'll see. It's a great thing if it works but when they call every shot wrong, that's no good.”

One week later he announced that a review into the role of WHO in the US would be conducted and funding withheld until the review was completed.

He accused WHO of mismanagement and covering up the extent of the spread of coronavirus to protect China. He said halting funding, even amid a global pandemic, was the only way to hold the WHO accountable.

“I am instructing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to assess the WHO role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus. The WHO failed in its duty and must be held accountable.”

Attack on journalist - 'you're a terrible reporter'

On Friday last week, Trump attacked a NBC journalist who challenged him for being overly optimistic about the coronavirus treatment. During the White House task force briefing, Trump said he had a “good feeling” about the anti-malaria drug, chloroquine.

“It may work and it may not work. I feel good about it. If you want it, you get a prescription and by the way, it's very effective.”

Asked to give a message of hope to Americans who may be scared due to the thousands of deaths related to coronavirus, Trump said, “I say that you're a terrible reporter. That's a nasty question and bad signal that you're putting out to the American people.

“The American people are looking for answers and hope and you're doing some sensationalism.”

Opening up the states, encouraging protests

Trump tweeted in support of Americans who were protesting against the lockdown and its restrictions, just one day after he addressed state governors and gave them guidelines on how they could ease some of the lockdown rules in an orderly manner, according to New York Times.

He was criticised on social media and by different commentators for inciting violence and dividing the country.