Migrants in Greece shot after apparently breaking quarantine

23 April 2020 - 11:19 By AFP
Migrants who arrived on the island of Lesbos, remain on quarantine in open space by Greek authorities, as the country imposed a nationwide lockdown against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near the village of Kleio, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. File photo
Migrants who arrived on the island of Lesbos, remain on quarantine in open space by Greek authorities, as the country imposed a nationwide lockdown against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near the village of Kleio, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Two asylum-seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos were shot and injured after apparently violating coronavirus quarantine rules, officials said Thursday.

The two men, an Iranian and an Afghan, reported to the camp's infirmary with buckshot wounds late Wednesday, sources at the Moria camp said.

They were taken to the local hospital but their condition was not deemed serious.

The men told police they had ventured out of the camp, which is under lockdown alongside the rest of Greece's migrant facilities to limit the spread of the virus.

There have been coronavirus cases in two camps and a migrant hotel on the Greek mainland, where 150 people tested positive this week.

So far, no cases have been reported in camps on the islands, with no widespread screening conducted by authorities. 

