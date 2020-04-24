Emirati police deploy smart tech in coronavirus fight

Police in the United Arab Emirates are deploying smart helmets that can scan the temperatures of hundreds of people every minute in their effort to combat the new coronavirus.

The helmets, which need less time and less contact than traditional thermometers, can measure temperatures from five metres (16 ft) away and scan up to 200 people a minute, triggering an alert if a fever is detected.

Chinese company KC Wearable says it has sold more than 1,000 of the temperature scanning helmets and has received orders from the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

"We’ve implemented the smart helmet during this time of crisis, with COVID-19, across all police stations in Dubai, as well as at patrolling stations whose duty requires them to be on the frontline," police officer Aly al-Ramsy told Reuters.