Muslims start Ramadan under lockdown as US beefs up virus support

But despite the coronavirus threat, clerics and conservatives in many countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Indonesia -- the world's largest Muslim-majority nation -- have pushed back against social distancing rules, refusing to stop prayer gatherings in mosques.

Several thousand people attended evening prayers on Thursday at the biggest mosque in the capital of Indonesia's conservative Aceh province, and there were similar scenes at many sites in Pakistan.

The World Health Organization has called for a stop to some Ramadan activities to lower the risk of infections, and authorities in several countries have explicitly warned of the threat from large religious gatherings.

There have already been explosions of coronavirus cases from three separate Islamic congregations in Malaysia, Pakistan and India since the virus first emerged late last year in China.

Distancing measures and the severe economic impact of the pandemic has also meant many charitable activities during Ramadan, especially food distribution and other donations, have been hit hard.

Salah Jibril, an unemployed Palestinian man who lives with his wife and six children in a cramped two-bedroom apartment in the Gaza Strip, said he was not sure how his family would cope without Ramadan donations.

"The markets and mosques are closed. The good people who give us money or aid each Ramadan are facing a tough situation," he said.

"This is the hardest Ramadan we have faced. We don't know how we will cope."

Massive economic stimulus

The economic devastation wreaked by lockdowns that have half the planet indoors is huge, with the world facing its worst downturn since the Great Depression.

US lawmakers covered their faces with masks and voted in small groups to approve a $483 billion stimulus plan, on top of the $2.2 trillion package already enacted.

The money will back small businesses on the brink of bankruptcy, and hard-pressed hospitals, as the American economy reels with more than 26 million people losing their jobs since the pandemic hit.

The United States is now the worst-affected nation in the world, with about 50,000 coronavirus deaths.

In Europe, leaders haggled by video conference over their own package that could top one trillion euros, as the European Central Bank chief warned of the risk of "acting too little, too late".