World

Body of guide of missing Koreans found in Himalayas

25 April 2020 - 10:16 By AFP
A wall of snow hit the trekkers at about 3,230 metres near the Annapurna base camp in Nepal on January 17.
A wall of snow hit the trekkers at about 3,230 metres near the Annapurna base camp in Nepal on January 17.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Search teams looking for the bodies of four South Koreans killed in a Himalayas avalanche have found the frozen corpse of their Nepali guide, police said Saturday.

A wall of snow hit the trekkers at about 3,230 metres (10,600 feet) near the Annapurna base camp in Nepal on January 17. But avalanches and more snowfall since have made it too dangerous to launch a proper hunt.

Police returned to the area on Friday after thawing snow revealed a bag. "Our team then found the body as the snow melted," Kaski district police chief Dan Bahadur Karki, told AFP.

Rescued from Himalaya trails, trekkers find world in turmoil

Stranded in Kathmandu, running out of cash and with no way to get home, Alexander Sys is one of hundreds of tourists whose Nepal trekking adventure ...
News
6 days ago

Disappointment as coronavirus forces closure of Mount Everest

Access to the mountain has been barred both in China and Nepal.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Karki said that no decision has been taken yet whether to resume a full search for the South Koreans.

"The snow is still very deep in the area where we suspect the bodies are. We are still discussing what to do next," he said.

Nepal has also been in a coronavirus lockdown for the past month with all trekking permits suspended.

Thousands of trekkers visit Nepal every year for its stunning views of the Himalayas and routes lined with picturesque villages.

The Annapurna region is particularly popular, with more than 170,000 visitors in 2018.

Most read

  1. SA moves to level 4 lockdown from May 1, this is what life will look like South Africa
  2. Criminal case opened against Durban woman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  3. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  4. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa
  5. Policyholders left high and dry after paying premiums for years Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X