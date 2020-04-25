World

'No evidence' yet that recovered COVID patients cannot be reinfected - WHO

25 April 2020 - 12:16 By Reuters
Crowds of people visit the farmers market at Boxhagener Platz, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany April 25, 2020.
Crowds of people visit the farmers market at Boxhagener Platz, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany April 25, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Christian Mang

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that there was currently "no evidence" that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection.

In a statement, the United Nations agency warned against issuing "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" to people who have been infected, saying the practice may actually increase the risk of spread as they may ignore standard advice.

Chile said last week it would begin handing out "health passports" to people deemed to have recovered from the illness. Once screened to determine if they have developed antibodies to make them immune to the virus, they could immediately rejoin the workforce. 

Most read

  1. SA moves to level 4 lockdown from May 1, this is what life will look like South Africa
  2. Criminal case opened against Durban woman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  3. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  4. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa
  5. Policyholders left high and dry after paying premiums for years Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X