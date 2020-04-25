Why has Spain been hit so hard by the coronavirus pandemic?

A study carried out by the Polytechnic University of Catalonia estimated that more than two million of Spain's 47 million people are infected.

Late detection

The virus "circulated under the radar a lot" before the government ordered a near total nationwide lockdown on March 14, said the head of epidemiology at Barcelona's Hospital Clinic, Antoni Trilla.

Unusually warm weather helped spread the virus.

"The weather was fantastic during the last weeks of February and the first week of March and people were out on the streets, very close to one another," said Rodriguez.

This sped up the spread of the virus and "in very little time there was community transmission," he added.

Kisses and hugs

Lifestyle could also have played a role in a country where people spend a lot of time outside in groups eating out, having drinks, attending religious processions, protesting or just going for a walk.

In Spain, as in Italy, "people hug and touch each other a lot, here people are constantly kissing, even at work," said Ildefonso Hernandez, a professor of public health at the Miguel Hernandez University in Alicante.

In addition, Spain has the most people living in flats of any European Union country, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat.

"Our cities are built vertically, there is a lot of density and this can also facilitate the transmission of the epidemic," Rodriguez said.

Close contact with seniors

While Spaniards have a long average lifespan and the country has a high number of seniors who are more vulnerable to the virus, its share of the population over 65 is lower than other nations that have suffered fewer COVID-19 deaths, such as Germany.

But older people in Spain have more contact with younger family members who can pass on the virus to them, Ildefonso Hernandez said.

"Older people in northern Europe are more secluded and there is more family distance," he said.

In Spain, families "are much tighter, the interaction between youths and seniors is very high," he added.

It is common for several generations to live under the same roof in Spain. The average age a young adult moves out of the home in Spain is 29.5, compared to 18.5 in Sweden and 21.1 in Denmark, according to Eurostat.