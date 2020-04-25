WWII veteran tops UK music charts with 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

A 99-year-old British World War II veteran who shot to fame raising millions for health workers fighting the coronavirus has become the oldest artist to reach number 1 in the UK music singles charts.

Tom Moore's rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone - a much-loved and widely covered song from a 1945 musical - sold 82,000 units, the Press Association (PA) news agency said Friday, beating Canadian artist The Weeknd's Blinding Lights in second place.

"It's out of this world, truly amazing!" Moore, a captain who served in India, said on his official Twitter account.

The single, which features Moore singing alongside actor and singer Michael Ball and a choir from the state-run health service is also the fastest-selling single of 2020 so far, according to PA.

The race to the number 1 spot had been tight, Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company told PA, until The Weeknd tweeted his support Thursday for the "incredible 99 yr old war veteran", and his hope that Moore "can have a No 1 for his 100th birthday".