World

Massive Covid-19-themed grass graffiti is unveiled in Swiss Alps

26 April 2020 - 14:00 By Denis Balibouse and Francois Murphy
An artwork called "Beyond Crisis" by French artist Guillaume Legros aka Saype and created with an eco paint made out of chalk and coal over a 3000 sqm field is pictured during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Leysin, Switzerland April 24, 2020.
An artwork called "Beyond Crisis" by French artist Guillaume Legros aka Saype and created with an eco paint made out of chalk and coal over a 3000 sqm field is pictured during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Leysin, Switzerland April 24, 2020.
Image: Valentin Flauraud/SAYPE/Handout

A French artist known for massive works of graffiti on grass best seen from the air presented his latest piece on Sunday in the Swiss Alps - a coronavirus-related picture of a girl looking towards the horizon.

The artist Saype, whose real name is Guillaume Legros, has painted his temporary, biodegradable images on lawns from Yamoussoukro in Ivory Coast to the Champ de Mars next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, often depicting children or a close-up of two people's hands gripping each other's forearms.

"Beyond crisis", his new work on a clearing in the Swiss resort town of Leysin, shows a girl sitting, completing a chain of stick figures holding hands.

"The fresco of more than 3,000 square metres evokes the building of a world with more solidarity and more humanity," Saype said in a statement. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | Beyoncé thanks health-care workers for their 'selfless service' during Covid-19 pandemic

The award-winning singer made a surprise appearance on Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home special
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Ziggy Marley talks all things Bob Marley legacy & dealing with Covid-19

"Bob Marley's legacy is his service to humanity. We all serve humanity in different ways and for him, it was through music."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'I support eight people. Now I've lost my income': Artist hit by Covid-19 lockdown

For many performers and vendors, the coronavirus pandemic has meant an immediate cut in their income.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SA moves to level 4 lockdown from May 1, this is what life will look like South Africa
  2. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  3. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa
  4. Criminal case opened against Durban woman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  5. Sadtu calls for strict health protocols before pupils, teachers return to school South Africa

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X