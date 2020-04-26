World

UK seeing definite downward trend in people in hospital with Covid-19 -medical director

26 April 2020 - 19:00 By Kylie MacLellan
Britain is now seeing a very definite downward trend in the number of people who are in hospital with the new coronavirus, the national medical director of England's health service said on Sunday.

"We now have a very definite trend in reduced number of people in hospitals. That is most marked in London but you can also see that in the Midlands and the beginnings of that in other areas of the UK," National Medical Director of NHS England Stephen Powis told a news conference.

"That is definitely showing that our compliance with social distancing is proving to be beneficial, it is reducing the transmission and spread of the virus." 

Reuters

