World

London tailors swap costume designing to make medical uniforms

27 April 2020 - 13:00 By Ben Makori
A piece of Banksy street art titled "The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum", now adorned with a protective face mask, is seen at Albion Dock, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bristol, Britain April 23, 2020.
A piece of Banksy street art titled "The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum", now adorned with a protective face mask, is seen at Albion Dock, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bristol, Britain April 23, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

As Britain faces a shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers battling the coronavirus outbreak, London's tailors are putting their cutting and sewing machines to use to fill the void.

The British government has faced repeated criticism from National Health Service staff that doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are facing shortages of masks, gloves and other protective equipment.

In response, a group of more than 50 professional and amateur sewers have formed a group called the South London Scrubbers, which is distributing hundreds of medical uniforms, masks and kit bags to local hospitals.

Ian Costello, 53, usually makes uniforms, which have featured in James Bond and Batman films and major London theatre productions. But since closing his business because of the national lockdown, the former Savile Row tailor has been making medical clothing.

"The country is in crisis and people need to help out," he said. "People are banding together and trying to do something. It is a feel-good factor for everyone."

The sewers range from teenagers to a lady in her nineties. Some are working from their dining tables or living-room floors. There are other volunteers involved in organising the supply chains and delivering the uniforms.

The British Medical Association warned earlier this month that doctors and nurses treating patients with COVID-19 are putting their lives at risk because of a lack of protective kit for frontline staff.

Britain's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said last week there is enough personal protective equipment nationally, but there are local shortages.

Sarah Trindle is one of the sewers, who normally runs a clothing and alterations company. She said that it is essential that medical staff are given the best possible uniforms.

"I just felt very passionately that you wouldn't send a soldier to the front line without proper equipment," she said. "I felt passionately that these scrubs should be made up professionally, finished to the highest standard." 

Reuters

READ MORE:

How well do cloth masks protect us? Not all are equal

In the coronavirus pandemic, medical masks should only be used by high-risk health workers. Authorities have advised the public to rather use cloth ...
News
3 days ago

Six expert tips to make your DIY face mask as effective as possible

If you're making homemade masks to protect yourself against the coronavirus, here are a few things you need to keep in mind.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Mask off! 10 of the best reactions to Cyril Ramaphosa's mask mishap

South Africans were left in stitches by President Cyril Ramaphosa's struggle to put on a cloth mask, which saw him hooking it over his eyes instead ...
News
3 days ago

Dis-Chem referred to Competition Tribunal for mask price hikes

‘People who sell these essential products ought to appreciate that these are literally life-saving items. They shouldn’t be exploitative,’ says ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  2. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa
  3. Sadtu calls for strict health protocols before pupils, teachers return to school South Africa
  4. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  5. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News

Latest Videos

Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid fence
Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
X