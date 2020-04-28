Man who died of Covid-19-related illness left note for wife and children - 'I'm lucky to have you'

Katie Coelho has shared a heartfelt note written by her husband, Jonathan, who died after testing positive for Covid-19.

She said his death came as a shock as nurses had told her he would recover. He was 32.

“A nurse told me she has no idea what happened and why,” she wrote on Facebook.

She said she was able to sit next to her husband and tell him how much she and the children loved him. When she was given his belongings, including his cellphone, she found a note for her and their two children.

“I love you guys with all my heart. You've given me the best life I could have ever asked for. I'm so lucky it makes me so proud to be your husband and father to Braedyn and Penny."

To Katie he said, “You are the most wonderful and caring person I've ever met. You are truly one of a kind. Make sure you live life with happiness and the same passion that made me fall in love with you. I'm so lucky.”

Katie often shared their journey on Facebook, and their friends have shown support four the family.

In one of her posts, she shared how being without her husband for weeks was weighing on her emotionally.

“I believe in my heart that Jonathan will come home. Our story is not over, but I'm tired of this roller coaster life we're living. I see how confused and scared he is and how much he misses us, and it isn't fair that this happened to him.”