More Americans call poison control centres after Trump touts disinfectant as Covid-19 'treatment'

Poison control centres across the US have reported a spike in the number of calls they receive from citizens who want to know if they can inject themselves with disinfectant to treat coronavirus, following President Donald Trump's comment last week.

Here's what you need to know:

Thursday presser: disinfectant speculation

Addressing a press conference from The White House on Thursday last week, Trump speculated that disinfectant could be effective in treating patients who have Covid-19. He instructed public healthcare officials during a conference to test the effectiveness of the chemicals in killing the virus by means of injection.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute! And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or, almost a cleaning?” he asked.