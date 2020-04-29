World

US school halts use of Zoom after hacker shared porn and used racist language

29 April 2020 - 14:52 By Cebelihle Bhengu
An investigation into how the hacker gained access to the class is under way.
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

The popular online conferencing platform, Zoom, has come under the spotlight as a school in the US's New Jersey district was forced to halt its virtual lessons after a hacker gained access to one of its classes and shared porn and racist content.

Fox News on Tuesday reported that Joe Langowski, superintendent of Lumberton township public schools, said the incident lasted about 15 seconds before the teachers were able to cut short the lesson.

He expressed disappointment at the incident, saying while the education of the pupils is important, the use of the platform has been halted until a full investigation is concluded. 

New York Post reported that Langowski said the district was revising its plan to provide a more secure platform through which the pupils could continue with their studies.

In its response to People, Zoom condemned the hacker's behaviour and said it was developing the platform to ensure the safety and privacy of users.

“Zoom is committed to providing educators with the tools and resources they need on a safe and secure platform, and we are continuing to engage with our users on how they can best use Zoom and protect their meetings.”

