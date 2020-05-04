US states plow ahead with reopening; Trump warns death toll could hit 100,000

Ohio and other US states on Monday planned to ease more restrictions on businesses even as President Donald Trump acknowledged that as many as 100,000 Americans could die in a pandemic that has also decimated the US economy.

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine was allowing construction and manufacturing to reopen on Monday, and letting office workers return. Retail shops and many consumer services were due to resume operations on May 12.

To reopen, businesses must meet state requirements that workers wear face coverings and stay at least six feet apart, and employers sanitise their workplaces. DeWine has urged as many workers as possible to work from home.

"It's a delicate balance," he told MSNBC on Monday.

About half of all US states have lifted shutdowns, at least partially, as the number of new cases of the Covid-19 illness has begun to decline or level off in many places, though infections are still rising in others.

Health experts have warned of a possible resurgence of the virus if states rushed to restart their battered economies too early and without a widespread testing and tracing network in place.