Trump visits masks factory -- but will he wear one?

Will he finally wear one? President Donald Trump's refusal to use a mask during the coronavirus crisis comes under the spotlight Tuesday when he visits a mask-making factory for his first big trip outside the White House in two months.

As he left Washington for the Honeywell plant in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump suggested he might don the face covering. But only, he added grudgingly, if it's a "mask environment."

The outing is part of Trump's new push to encourage a reopening of the economy, which has been devastated by the social distancing and quarantine measures against COVID-19.

With only six months until election day, the Republican is scrambling to change the national mood and to sell voters his pitch of a fast economic comeback.

But with the US coronavirus death toll now around 70,000 and no sign of an easy end to the pandemic, critics accuse him of turning his back on the crisis for personal political gain.

Masks, like the N-95 versions produced by Honeywell, have become a symbol of those clashing visions.

Polls show that Democrats support face covering as a sign of shared responsibility, while some Republicans see mask-wearing orders as a big government threat to individual liberty.

White House medical experts and even First Lady Melania Trump promote masks as a crucial tool in fighting the viral spread.

But the president, tuned closely into his right-wing base, has so far used his massive visibility to downplay the need.

"I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don't know," he said in April, apparently suggesting a mask would be unpresidential. "Somehow, I don't see it for myself."