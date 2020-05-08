Amsterdam restaurant to defy virus with its 'quarantine greenhouses'

The spread of the coronavirus has seen a restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands, come up with a unique way to help its customers ease back into eating out by introducing quarantine greenhouses to maintain social distancing.

Mediamatic Eten is testing the new arrangement with family and friends of staff members, and will take customers from June. It is already fully booked.

On its website it says the greenhouses will guarantee the safety of customers and staff.

“In these times, we are reinspired by contamination precautions and the redesign of togetherness. Our greenhouses protect you from the outside and others while offering you a unique experience of intimate dining.”

Its full operation will depend on whether it gets the green light from local and national government. Should they not get approval, customers who have secured spots will receive a full refund.

According to Reuters, waiters wear gloves, transparent face shields and use long boards to deliver meals to customers without physical contact.