World

Amsterdam restaurant to defy virus with its 'quarantine greenhouses'

08 May 2020 - 11:13 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Social distancing is defined as a deliberate attempt to avoid contact with people who may be sneezing or coughing by staying at home or staying at least 1m from others in social settings.
Social distancing is defined as a deliberate attempt to avoid contact with people who may be sneezing or coughing by staying at home or staying at least 1m from others in social settings.
Image: 123rf.com/Csaba Deli

The spread of the coronavirus has seen a restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands, come up with a unique way to help its customers ease back into eating out by introducing quarantine greenhouses to maintain social distancing.

Mediamatic Eten is testing the new arrangement with family and friends of staff members, and will take customers from June. It is already fully booked.

On its website it says the greenhouses will guarantee the safety of customers and staff.

“In these times, we are reinspired by contamination precautions and the redesign of togetherness. Our greenhouses protect you from the outside and others while offering you a unique experience of intimate dining.”

Its full operation will depend on whether it gets the green light from local and national government. Should they not get approval, customers who have secured spots will receive a full refund.

According to Reuters, waiters wear gloves, transparent face shields and use long boards to deliver meals to customers without physical contact.

Plettenberg Bay Spar offers shelf space for struggling stores and restaurants

“Support the guys who can’t welcome you into their businesses,” Beacon Isle Kwikspar urged its customers.
News
1 day ago

Impatient customers cancel orders but optimism as restaurants reopen after coronavirus lockdown

It has not been smooth sailing for several food outlets that have reopened their doors for business after an easing of the lockdown regulations.
News
2 days ago

Which foods will trend and what eating out might look like after lockdown

From delivery drivers who double as sommeliers to a strong focus on local flavours, the future of food will be forever changed by the coronavirus ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  2. Most education officials not at work despite Motshekga's May 4 return date South Africa
  3. We're just not ready, education department says ahead of scheduled return to ... South Africa
  4. Has your employer received UIF funding? Here’s how to find out South Africa
  5. No try-ons, no returns for clothing: Retailers adjust rules as shoppers fume Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...
Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
X