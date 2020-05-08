Some White House staff to wear masks after valet tests positive - Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday said certain White House staff members have started wearing face masks, one day after the White House said his personal valet had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Trump, asked whether those who serve him food would now cover their faces, told Fox News in an interview that such White House staff had made that change.

“They've already started,” he said on the network's “Fox and Friends” morning programme.

The White House on Thursday said Trump and vice-president Mike Pence tested negative for the virus and were feeling well after the staffer - a US military service member who works at the White House as a valet - came down with the virus. It also said the two leaders would now be tested daily, vs weekly.

Trump has said he would not wear a mask and has not publicly worn a mask to any of his events so far amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but told reporters this week that he tried some on behind the scenes during his visit to a Honeywell face mask factory in Arizona.

“As I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens ... I don’t see it for myself, I just don’t,” Trump said in early April when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending mask use to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus, which first surfaced in Wuhan, China late last year, has killed more than 75,000 Americans and driven millions into unemployment as a result of lockdown measures to curb a rise in infections. Lockdown measures are being eased in some states, but many are still requiring mask use.